Erbil hosts poetry evening featuring prominent Syrian poet

2023-11-29 19:45:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, hosted a poetry evening on Wednesday featuring the Syrian poet Samer Kahal.

The event took place at the Cultural Center in Erbil, attracting artists, poetry enthusiasts, and literary connoisseurs from Iraq and Syria.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, who attended the event, "This poetry evening was held on the occasion of the release of a new poetry collection by the poet titled 'Aftershocks.'"

Huda Al-Ani, a media personality who participated in the event, told Shafaq News Agency that the poet presented several prose poems, referred to as "flashes," portraying various poetic images depicting life in different contexts. The participants also engaged in a discussion session following the presentation.