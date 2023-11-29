Iraqi Commander-in-Chief urges legal action against voter manipulation

2023-11-29 21:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Commander-in-Chief Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani directed the legal prosecution of individuals exploiting state resources to influence voter choices just 19 days before the upcoming provincial and district council elections.

The directive was issued during the presidency of the Ministerial Council for National Security meeting, where the security situation, efforts against terrorism and organized crime, and various other topics were discussed.

PM Al-Sudani emphasized the importance of organizing military convoys and ensuring the integrity of the electoral process, urging legal action against any attempts to exploit state resources for electoral gains.

The governorate council elections in Iraq are scheduled for December 18.