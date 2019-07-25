Home › INA › Al-Hamdani: We have provided 20 sites in need of maintenance to the organization Alif and we added two churches to the reconstruction project of Al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul

Al-Hamdani: We have provided 20 sites in need of maintenance to the organization Alif and we added two churches to the reconstruction project of Al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul

2019/07/25



Baghdad -INA







Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Abdul-Amir Al-Hamdani on Thursday prepared a list of 20 sites in need of urgent maintenance and submitted to the organization Alif, including two churches, and the addition of two other churches to the reconstruction project of Al-Nouri Mosque in Mosul.







A statement issued by the ministry said that the minister discussed with the director of the Baghdad Academy of Human Sciences, Father Rami Shaoul, and the editor of the Christian Thought magazine, Father Philippe Hormoz Khoshaba, the monastery of the Dominican Fathers, ways of cultural cooperation.







The diversity of ethnicity is the secret of Iraq, and the culture is passing through these races and components, he said.







The coexistence of the various components of the country is important and necessary, with emphasis on Iraqi Identity on Identity.



















