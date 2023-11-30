No attacks on US troops in Iraq, Syria since Hamas-Israel truce began

2023-11-30 02:15:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Pentagon announced on Tuesday that the attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria have stopped since the truce between Hamas and Israel became effective. The Pentagon Press Secretary, Brigadier General Pat Ryder, said in a press briefing that there have been no attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria […]

