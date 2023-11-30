2023-11-30 05:45:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Cabinet has approved a number of changes in the aviation and air transport sector. The management of Iraqi airports is to be removed from the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA), and placed under the control of the Ministry of Transport's Aviation Services Company, which is to be renamed the "General […]

The post Responsibility for Iraqi Airports to be removed from ICAA first appeared on Iraq Business News.