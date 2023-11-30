Iraq News Now

New Speakers announced for IBBC Dubai Conference

2023-11-30 05:45:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) has announced more leading speakers for its Dubai conference on 7th and 8th December, including H.E. Mr Zyad Ali Fadhil, Minister of Electricity, Dr Samir Al Waely, CBI, Dr Abdulkareem, AL Faisal, Chairman of PM's advisory council, Ms Begard Talabani the Minister for water resources and agriculture, Dr Salar […]

