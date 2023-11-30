Iraqi Cabinet pushes for State Contracts in Dinars

2023-11-30 05:45:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. As part of financial and economic reforms, the Iraqi Cabinet has endorsed recommendations to conduct all state contracts within Iraq in Iraqi dinars. There will be exceptions for ongoing external grants, loans, and agreements, and new contracts involving foreign grants, loans, and agreements may adhere to agreed-upon foreign currency terms, as specified […]

