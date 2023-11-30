Iraq News Now

Iraqi PM congratulates Saudi Arabia for hosting Expo 2030
2023-11-30 06:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, congratulated the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, for choosing Saudi Arabia to host Expo 2030. Al-Sudani sent a message to the Saudi Crown Prince in which he expressed his wishes for Saudi Arabia to have a successful organization of the exhibition, according to a […]

