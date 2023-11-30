Dollar drops in Baghdad, Erbil

2023-11-30 11:00:08 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The prices of the dollar decreased in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News agency's correspondent reported that the dollar rates dropped as the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock markets opened, marking 156,500 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars, compared to the previous Wednesday when rates were 157,500 Iraqi dinars for 100 dollars.

He indicated that selling prices in exchange shops within local markets in Baghdad decreased, with the selling price at 157,500 Iraqi dinars and the buying price at 155,500 dinars for 100 dollars.