Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Hadi al-Amiri, the Secretary-General of the Badr Organization and head of the "We Build" Alliance, described the upcoming provincial council elections, scheduled for next month, as a "real challenge" for the political forces and entities participating in the electoral process in Iraq.

During his speech at the conference to announce his alliance in al-Muthanna Province, al-Amiri stated, "Within a short period, we achieved three victories: first, building the state and enacting the constitution and forming a parliament in accordance with the constitution. Second, the withdrawal of occupation from Iraq. And third, the victory over the terrorist group ISIS."

He added, "We were able to build a jihadist movement that has a future in Iraq."