KRI’s Health Minister: Kurdistan is now a scientific and medical hub

2023-11-30 14:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Minister of Health in the Kurdistan Region (KRI) Dr. Saman al-Barzanji, described the Region on Thursday not only as a therapeutic center for other parts of Iraq but also as a hub for medical and scientific advancements.

During his participation in the International Surgical Conference for Global Surgeons held in Erbil, al-Barzanji emphasized that KRI currently holds a scientific status on the medical map and globally in the field of surgery.

He noted that in recent months, several doctors from KRI had become members of the American College of Surgeons, indicating that Kurdistan is not detached from medical sciences and information.

Al-Barzanji expressed confidence in the experience and medical capability of Kurdistan's surgeons, stating, "We hope our doctors will further assist these citizens with more efforts."

He highlighted the proficiency of Kurdish doctors, stating that their capabilities are comparable, if not superior, to doctors worldwide. He emphasized that KRI is not only a treatment center for other parts of Iraq but also a scientific and medical hub.

Furthermor, Erbil hosted an international scientific conference for surgeons on Thursday, with 200 doctors participating. The President of the Kurdistan Surgical Society expressed that this conference would significantly benefit the healthcare sector in the Region.

Izzat Aziz, the President of the Kurdistan Surgical Society, stated, "This scientific conference is important for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, with the participation of over 200 global doctors, including Europeans and Americans."

He further explained, "The conference will continue for two days, presenting 35 scientific research papers on the latest surgical advancements worldwide."

"Our aim is to contribute to global healthcare development," he added, indicating that this conference would support the healthcare sector in KRI as the Kurdistan Surgical Society ranks 53rd globally.