Britain begins escorting all UK vessels through Hormuz Strait

2019/07/25 | 22:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Britain

has started sending a warship to accompany all British-flagged vessels through

the Strait of Hormuz, a change in policy announced on Thursday after the

government previously said it did not have resources to do so.Tensions

have spiked between Iran and Britain since last Friday when Iranian commandos

seized a British-flagged tanker in the world's most important waterway for oil

shipments. That came two weeks after British forces captured an Iranian oil

tanker near Gibraltar, accused of violating sanctions on Syria.HMS

Montrose, a British frigate now in the area, carried out the first mission

under the new policy on Wednesday evening."The

Royal Navy has been tasked to accompany British-flagged ships through the

Strait of Hormuz, either individually or in groups, should sufficient notice be

given of their passage," a government spokesman said."Freedom

of navigation is crucial for the global trading system and world economy, and

we will do all we can to defend it," he added in a statement.The

British government had previously advised British-flagged vessels to avoid the

Strait of Hormuz where possible and to notify the navy if they must cross it,

but had said it would not be able to escort every ship.Britain

has been seeking to put together a European-led maritime protection mission to

ensure safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz after Iran's seizure of the

tanker in what London said was an act of "state piracy."The

change of policy was not the result of a change made by new Prime Minister

Boris Johnson, as the government had been working on the plan for a few days,

according to an official, who asked not to be named.UNCERTAIN

TIMEThe

UK Chamber of Shipping trade association, which previously called for more

protection of merchant vessels in the area, welcomed the change."This

move will provide some much needed safety and reassurance to our shipping

community in this uncertain time," said the chief executive, Bob

Sanguinetti. "However, we will continue to push for a de-escalation of

tensions in the region."On

any given day, about 15 to 30 large British-flagged ships travel in the Gulf,

with up to three passing through the Strait of Hormuz between Iran and Oman,

where a pair of two-mile-wide shipping lanes provide the only routes in and out

of the Gulf.About

a fifth of the world's oil passes through the strait, and shipping companies

are already deploying more unarmed security guards as an extra safeguard.On

July 10, the Montrose saw off an apparent attempt by Iranian vessels to block

the passage of a British oil tanker at the northern entrance of the Strait of Hormuz.On

July 19, the Montrose warned an Iranian patrol boat against interfering with

the Stena Impero, but the Iranian vessel, apparently undeterred, proceeded to

instruct the oil tanker to alter course and later seized it.The

cost of insuring a ship sailing through the region has risen tenfold as risks

have risen, which has also prompted some ship owners to avoid the area

entirely."The

key issue with the escorts is the rules of engagement," said Mark Gray, a

retired colonel with Britain's Royal Marines."The

vessels must have the authorization to fire warning shots, and also, if

necessary, target rounds against boats and helicopters. If not, the Iranians

will call our bluff and board, even if escorted," said Gray, co-founder of

British company MNG Maritime, which runs a UK-regulated floating armory some 26

nautical miles from the coast of the United Arab Emirates.Gerry

Northwood, of maritime security firm MAST and a former Royal Navy captain who

has commanded warships in the region, said Iran had operational capabilities

throughout the Gulf."They

will be looking for their opportunities to embarrass the UK through a failure

of its ability to protect its merchant shipping," he said.In

2007, 15 British Navy personnel from HMS Cornwall were captured by Iran's

Revolutionary Guards after they had completed a routine search of a merchant

ship in Iraqi waters.The

Royal Navy said earlier this month the destroyer HMS Duncan was heading to the

region. Separately, four mine-countermeasure vessels were also deployed, but

maritime experts say they could be vulnerable to swarm attacks by Iranian fast

boats.The

United States, Britain and other nations will meet in Florida on Thursday to

discuss how to protect shipping in the Gulf from Iran.Washington,

which has by far the strongest Western naval contingent in the Gulf, has been

calling for its allies to join it in an operation to guard shipping there. But

European countries, which disagree with a US decision to impose sanctions on

Iran, have been reluctant to sign up to a US-led mission for fear of adding to

tension in the region.France,

Italy and Denmark support Britain's idea of an EU-led flotilla in the Gulf,

three EU diplomats said on Tuesday.Iran

says it will not allow any disturbance in shipping in the strait, Deputy

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday.

