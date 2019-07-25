Britain begins escorting all UK vessels through Hormuz Strait

2019/07/25 | 22:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Britain
has started sending a warship to accompany all British-flagged vessels through
the Strait of Hormuz, a change in policy announced on Thursday after the
government previously said it did not have resources to do so.Tensions
have spiked between Iran and Britain since last Friday when Iranian commandos
seized a British-flagged tanker in the world's most important waterway for oil
shipments. That came two weeks after British forces captured an Iranian oil
tanker near Gibraltar, accused of violating sanctions on Syria.HMS
Montrose, a British frigate now in the area, carried out the first mission
under the new policy on Wednesday evening."The
Royal Navy has been tasked to accompany British-flagged ships through the
Strait of Hormuz, either individually or in groups, should sufficient notice be
given of their passage," a government spokesman said."Freedom
of navigation is crucial for the global trading system and world economy, and
we will do all we can to defend it," he added in a statement.The
British government had previously advised British-flagged vessels to avoid the
Strait of Hormuz where possible and to notify the navy if they must cross it,
but had said it would not be able to escort every ship.Britain
has been seeking to put together a European-led maritime protection mission to
ensure safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz after Iran's seizure of the
tanker in what London said was an act of "state piracy."The
change of policy was not the result of a change made by new Prime Minister
Boris Johnson, as the government had been working on the plan for a few days,
according to an official, who asked not to be named.UNCERTAIN
TIMEThe
UK Chamber of Shipping trade association, which previously called for more
protection of merchant vessels in the area, welcomed the change."This
move will provide some much needed safety and reassurance to our shipping
community in this uncertain time," said the chief executive, Bob
Sanguinetti. "However, we will continue to push for a de-escalation of
tensions in the region."On
any given day, about 15 to 30 large British-flagged ships travel in the Gulf,
with up to three passing through the Strait of Hormuz between Iran and Oman,
where a pair of two-mile-wide shipping lanes provide the only routes in and out
of the Gulf.About
a fifth of the world's oil passes through the strait, and shipping companies
are already deploying more unarmed security guards as an extra safeguard.On
July 10, the Montrose saw off an apparent attempt by Iranian vessels to block
the passage of a British oil tanker at the northern entrance of the Strait of Hormuz.On
July 19, the Montrose warned an Iranian patrol boat against interfering with
the Stena Impero, but the Iranian vessel, apparently undeterred, proceeded to
instruct the oil tanker to alter course and later seized it.The
cost of insuring a ship sailing through the region has risen tenfold as risks
have risen, which has also prompted some ship owners to avoid the area
entirely."The
key issue with the escorts is the rules of engagement," said Mark Gray, a
retired colonel with Britain's Royal Marines."The
vessels must have the authorization to fire warning shots, and also, if
necessary, target rounds against boats and helicopters. If not, the Iranians
will call our bluff and board, even if escorted," said Gray, co-founder of
British company MNG Maritime, which runs a UK-regulated floating armory some 26
nautical miles from the coast of the United Arab Emirates.Gerry
Northwood, of maritime security firm MAST and a former Royal Navy captain who
has commanded warships in the region, said Iran had operational capabilities
throughout the Gulf."They
will be looking for their opportunities to embarrass the UK through a failure
of its ability to protect its merchant shipping," he said.In
2007, 15 British Navy personnel from HMS Cornwall were captured by Iran's
Revolutionary Guards after they had completed a routine search of a merchant
ship in Iraqi waters.The
Royal Navy said earlier this month the destroyer HMS Duncan was heading to the
region. Separately, four mine-countermeasure vessels were also deployed, but
maritime experts say they could be vulnerable to swarm attacks by Iranian fast
boats.The
United States, Britain and other nations will meet in Florida on Thursday to
discuss how to protect shipping in the Gulf from Iran.Washington,
which has by far the strongest Western naval contingent in the Gulf, has been
calling for its allies to join it in an operation to guard shipping there. But
European countries, which disagree with a US decision to impose sanctions on
Iran, have been reluctant to sign up to a US-led mission for fear of adding to
tension in the region.France,
Italy and Denmark support Britain's idea of an EU-led flotilla in the Gulf,
three EU diplomats said on Tuesday.Iran
says it will not allow any disturbance in shipping in the strait, Deputy
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Tuesday.
