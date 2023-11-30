MP dismisses complaints against 'Takkadom' party as political maneuvering

2023-11-30 16:15:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Member of Parliament for the "Takkadom" Bloc, Fahad Al-Rashid, considered the complaints lodged to dissolve his party as a political maneuver and media storm that will not impact the party.

Al-Rashid told Shafaq News Agency, "The complaints filed against the Takkadom party mean nothing to us. We believe in the judiciary and the decisions of the Federal Court."

He added, "The complaints made against the party are political and will not affect the party or its leadership. They are simply a media storm and an attempt to disrupt the electoral situation among the Takkadom party supporters, especially with the approaching provincial council elections. The party will have the lion's share of votes from the electorate."

Earlier today, the Director-General of the Department of Parties and Political Organizations at the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC), Haiman Tahsin Hameed, filed a complaint to dissolve the "Takkadom" party led by the dismissed Speaker of Parliament, Mohamed Al-Halbousi.

According to the request dated November 30th and directed to the Judicial Electoral Authority, the complaint was based on Al-Halbousi's contract with the American company "BGR" and sending funds to it without the knowledge or approval of the Department of Parties and Political Organizations.

He indicated that the committee formed by the department recommended referring the matter to the Judicial Electoral Authority of the Commission and issuing an appropriate decision, based on the provisions of the Political Parties Law No. 36 of 2015.