Tunisia to hold presidential election Sept. 15: Electoral Commission

2019/07/25 | 23:25

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-HomeWorld newsThursday، 25 July 201910:58 PMTunisia to hold presidential election Sept. 15: Electoral CommissionTunisia will hold a presidential election on Sept. 15, the Independent Electoral Commission said on Thursday, following the death of President Beji Caid Essebsi.Last Modified:Thursday، 25 July 201911:21 PMRead