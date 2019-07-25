عربي | كوردى


Tunisia to hold presidential election Sept. 15: Electoral Commission

2019/07/25
Thursday، 25 July 2019

Tunisia will hold a presidential election on Sept. 15, the Independent Electoral Commission said on Thursday, following the death of President Beji Caid Essebsi.





















Thursday، 25 July 2019

