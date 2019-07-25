2019/07/25 | 23:25
Thursday، 25 July 2019
10:58 PM
Tunisia to hold presidential election Sept. 15: Electoral Commission
Tunisia will hold a presidential election on Sept. 15, the Independent Electoral Commission said on Thursday, following the death of President Beji Caid Essebsi.
Thursday، 25 July 2019
11:21 PM
