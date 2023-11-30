Iraqi Joint Operations Command executes airstrike on ISIS sites in Saladin

2023-11-30 20:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Joint Operations Command announced on Thursday an airstrike targeted at sites affiliated with ISIS in the mountains of Balkana within Saladin governorate.

The Command stated that "the Air Force's falcons executed a raid on hideouts belonging to ISIS elements in the Balkana mountain range, located in Tuz Khurmatu district of Saladin governorate."

"The strike was directed based on confirmed intelligence from the Military Intelligence Directorate, and in coordination with the Targeting Cell/Joint Operations Command," confirming that "the enemy suffered casualties, and a hideout containing weapons and logistical equipment was destroyed."