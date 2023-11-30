Kurdistan's President attends COP28 opening ceremony with global leaders

2023-11-30 22:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday evening, President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, joined British King Charles III and other world leaders at a special ceremony to launch the Charitable Work and Climate Change Forum.

The event, held in conjunction with the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), was organized by the UAE presidency and the ongoing market initiative.

President Nechirvan Barzani was invited by His Majesty King Charles III and the President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to attend the opening reception of the COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum this evening in Dubai. The reception precedes the World Climate Action Summit, which begins tomorrow." The Kurdish Presidency said.

The ceremony, attended by heads of state, senior guests, and experts, served as a prelude to the COP28 conference, scheduled to run until December 12.

During this conference, countries, the United Nations, organizations in the field, and the private sector will engage in discussions to address global threats and risks associated with climate change.