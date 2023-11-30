Iraqi President attends COP28 climate summit in Dubai

2023-11-30 22:15:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Rashid, arrived on Thursday in the United Arab Emirates to participate in the United Nations Climate Summit (COP28) taking place in Dubai. Rashid will attend the leaders’ summit that will be held on Friday, where he will deliver Iraq’s speech during the summit, according to a statement released […]

