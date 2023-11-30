2023-11-30 22:15:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Tsingshan Holding Group, a Chinese private company active in the stainless steel and nickel industries, will set up an industrial complex in the southern Iraqi governorate of Basra to produce iron using direct reduced iron (DRI), also called sponge iron. The announcement took place during a meeting on Thursday that brought the […]

The post China’s Tsingshan to set up iron industrial complex in Basra appeared first on Iraqi News.