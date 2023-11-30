Iraq News Now

Reconstruction at Baghdad’s Nisour Square aims to ease traffic jams

2023-11-30 22:15:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, inspected on Wednesday night the work progress of the Nisour Square development project. The project aims to tackle traffic congestion in the capital, Baghdad, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). During his inspection tour, Al-Sudani directed employees at the construction site […]

