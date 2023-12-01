Iraqi Air Force destroys ISIS hideout in Salah Al-Din

2023-12-01 01:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Joint Operations Command announced on Thursday that air force fighter jets carried out strikes against a hideout of ISIS terrorists in a mountainous area in Tuz Khurmatu in Salah Al-Din governorate. The Joint Operations Command mentioned in a statement that Iraqi fighter jets carried out air strikes targeting a hideout in […]

