Galiawa Group Opens New Steel Factory in Erbil

2023-12-01 06:00:09 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has inaugurated the Van Steel Iron Factory in Erbil. According to a statement from the KRG, the factory, operated by Galiawa Group, is now the largest iron and steel facility in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq. In his speech, Prime Minister Barzani thanked Galiawa Group for their […]

