Iraq to establish new Company to Manage Carbon Economy

2023-12-01 06:00:09 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has chaired a special meeting on carbon emissions, attended by ministers of oil, electricity, and environment, along with energy advisors and sector specialists. He directed the formation of a public company for carbon economies under the Ministry of Environment and instructed the regulation of energy contracts in […]

