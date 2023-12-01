Iraqi Approves work with Austrian Irrigation Company

2023-12-01 06:00:09 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. As part of its efforts to encourage efficient irrigation in the agricultural sector, the Iraqi Cabinet has agreed to contract with the Austrian equipment company Bauer, subject to legal considerations. A delegation from the company, led by Financial Director Andreas Schitter, had visited Iraq in February, meeting with Iraq's Minister of Agriculture, […]

