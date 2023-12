2023-12-01 07:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Two security sources said that roadside explosives and gunfire claimed the lives of at least 10 people and injured 14 more in an attack on a vehicle and rescuers in Diyala governorate in eastern Iraq on Thursday night. According to the sources, the incident near the town of Amraniyah started with the […]

