Kurdistan's President strongly condemns terrorist attack in Diyala

2023-12-01 09:45:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, vehemently condemned the attack in the Umraniyah area of Diyala Governorate on Thursday night.

In a statement, President Barzani expressed condolences to the families of the victims, wishing a swift recovery for the wounded. He emphasized that Kurdistan Region hospitals stand ready to provide necessary medical assistance.

President Barzani underscored the severe threat of terrorism to the country's security and stability. He called for robust cooperation and coordination between the Iraqi army and Peshmerga forces, supported by the Global Coalition, to effectively confront and counter this menace.

On Thursday night, a double attack involving explosive devices and sniper operations in Diyala resulted in the death and injury of civilians.

A source told Shafq News Agency that unidentified assailants targeted a vehicle carrying civilians between the Al-Wajhiya district and the village of Al-Umraniyah.

Two explosive devices detonated, followed by sniper fire when citizens gathered at the scene. Preliminary reports indicate that nine civilians were killed, and 16 others sustained injuries.

Security forces responded to the incident and declared a state of alert in the Muqdadiya district.