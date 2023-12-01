Kurdistan's president praises global cooperation in COP28

2023-12-01 10:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, expressed his delight in participating in the COP28 opening ceremony.

"I'm delighted to be in Dubai for the #COP28 opening ceremony. The importance of united efforts and global cooperation to protect our planet cannot be overstated." President Barzani said on the X platform.

President Barzani participated in special ceremonies at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) on Thursday evening. The event, attended by the British King and leaders from various countries, marks the beginning of discussions on global strategies to address climate change threats and risks.

The United Nations' annual climate change conference, known as COP28, has commenced in Dubai, hosted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The conference brings together global leaders, ministers, and negotiators to formulate strategies for addressing climate change challenges.

Participating governments, signatories to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Kyoto Protocol, and/or the Paris Agreement engage in crucial discussions.