Iraqi Parliament member predicts possible imprisonment for former speaker Al-Halboosi

2023-12-01 12:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Parliament member Basem Khashan has predicted that former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Muhammad al-Halboosi, could face imprisonment for a period of no less than one year.

Khashan alleges that the Taqaddum Party, led by al-Halbousi, paid $600,000 to the American company BGR without obtaining legal approval, a crime punishable by law.

The Iraqi Political Parties Law of 2015 stipulates that any official sending party funds outside Iraq without approval faces imprisonment for a period of not less than one year and not more than three years.

Haiman Tahseen Hamid, Director General of the Department of Political Parties and Organizations Affairs, submitted a complaint to dissolve the Taqaddum Party, citing al-Halboosi's actions.