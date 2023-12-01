Iraqi Parliament member predicts possible imprisonment for former speaker Al-Halboosi
Shafaq News/ Iraqi Parliament member Basem Khashan has predicted that former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Muhammad al-Halboosi, could face imprisonment for a period of no less than one year.
Khashan alleges that the Taqaddum Party, led by al-Halbousi, paid $600,000 to the American company BGR without obtaining legal approval, a crime punishable by law.
The Iraqi Political Parties Law of 2015 stipulates that any official sending party funds outside Iraq without approval faces imprisonment for a period of not less than one year and not more than three years.
Haiman Tahseen Hamid, Director General of the Department of Political Parties and Organizations Affairs, submitted a complaint to dissolve the Taqaddum Party, citing al-Halboosi's actions.
The Federal Supreme Court officially terminated al-Halboosi's membership in the Council of Representatives on November 14, 2023, following a lawsuit accusing him of forging a resignation from Representative Laith Al-Dulaimi. Al-Halbousi pledged to appear before the judiciary to address the complaints and emphasized his commitment to the rule of law in Iraq.