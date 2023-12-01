Diyala residents mourn victims of double attack; calls for justice echo

2023-12-01 13:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Friday, hundreds of residents in Diyala mourned the victims of a double attack that targeted civilians on the outskirts of Al-Wajhiya district, northeast of Baqubah.

Shafaq News Agency sources said that the incident involved unknown gunmen employing explosive devices and sniper weapons, claiming 11 lives and leaving at least 14 others injured, with some in critical condition.

Mourners, expressing their grief and solidarity, called for the swift exposure of the perpetrators before the public, urging the imposition of the most severe punishments. The community also emphasized the need to prevent such massacres, which pose a threat to societal peace in Diyala.

Security sources, however, indicated that the circumstances surrounding the Omraniya incident remain ambiguous, with no confirmed involvement of ISIS. Authorities have yet to release an official statement on the matter.