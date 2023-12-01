Deputy commander of joint operations visits Diyala, vows swift action in wake of civilian tragedy

2023-12-01 14:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Lt. Gen. Qais al-Muhammadawi, the Iraqi Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, arrived in Diyala Governorate today, accompanied by the Commander of the Ground Forces and a contingent of officers, to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident that unfolded on Thursday evening.

Shafaq News Agency sources said that the incident involved unknown gunmen employing explosive devices and sniper weapons, claiming 11 lives and leaving at least 14 others injured, with some in critical condition.

An official statement from the joint operations revealed that Lieutenant General Kais al-Muhammadawi held a crucial security meeting with local leaders and security services upon his arrival. During the meeting, he underscored the necessity of tracking the perpetrators and ensuring retribution against them.

The Deputy Commander emphasized that those who "dare to harm the lives of Iraqis will serve as an example through swift and decisive action."

Furthermore, Gen. al-Muhammadawi announced the formation of a higher committee tasked with investigating the circumstances surrounding the "treacherous" incident. He asserted that the blood of Iraqis cannot be tolerated, and the security forces are committed to pursuing the perpetrators of this cowardly act.

The Deputy Commander of Joint Operations attended a funeral council held for the victims, extending condolences to the bereaved families. He commended the" resilience, wisdom, and bravery of the victims' families and their tribes," highlighting their steadfast stand against terrorism, protection of their regions, and defense of Iraq with dignity.