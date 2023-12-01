Iraqi Red Crescent Society Facilitates Delivery of Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

2023-12-01 15:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Red Crescent Society announced on Friday the dispatch of 16 tons of essential medicines and medical supplies to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. A donation was made for this humanitarian initiative from the Imam Hussein Shrine in Karbala.

In a statement, the association outlined its receipt of the 16 tons of medical materials, which are set to be transported to the Palestinian people in Gaza. The Red Crescent crews have meticulously packed the supplies in preparation for their journey via Iraqi Air Force aircraft to Egypt.