Iraqi President addresses climate challenges at COP 28 Summit

2023-12-01 16:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Iraqi President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid stated on Friday that the "extreme" weather conditions in the country, characterized by record-high temperatures and reduced rainfall, have widened the scope of drought and desertification, leading to the contraction of agricultural lands.

Rashid, speaking at the United Nations Climate Summit (COP 28) in Dubai, expressed, "The Tigris and Euphrates rivers are now threatened with depletion and drought due to various impacts, including climate change," noting that "Iraq, despite being a low emitter of greenhouse gases, is one of the most vulnerable countries in the world to climate change."

He further mentioned that "Iraq has submitted its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) document to serve as an ambitious overarching policy to enhance resilience towards climate change," highlighting that "the Iraqi government has taken swift actions to implement clean and renewable energy projects."

The Iraqi President urged Gulf countries to "collaborate collectively as a negotiating bloc to address the challenging climate future of the region as a whole."