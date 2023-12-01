KRG restores electricity after technical outage

2023-12-01 17:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Electricity announced on Friday the restoration of electricity to all regions after a technical issue caused a power outage.

The ministry stated that "electricity department teams have resolved the complete power outage problem, restoring electricity to its normal state."

The statement also highlighted that "the Ministry of Electricity continues its efforts to increase production and return to the normal program for supplying electricity."

Earlier on Friday, the ministry had announced a total blackout in the national electricity network due to a "technical issue." In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, the ministry mentioned its teams were working to solve the problem and restore public power supply.

The statement clarified that yesterday evening, due to a technical issue, all electricity production units in the Region were shut down. However, the Ministry's teams managed to resolve the problem.

The statement added that at 1:00 AM today, there was a second total blackout, and the Ministry's teams are working to restore the electricity system in Kurdistan to its normal operation, affirming that this issue will be resolved soon.

Meanwhile, Shafaq News agency correspondents in the Region reported that the national electricity system has gradually started returning to some areas and cities in Kurdistan.