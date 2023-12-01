The Peshmerga reveal ISIS movement in disputed areas

2023-12-01 19:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Two military leaders in the Peshmerga forces revealed on Friday movements and activity by ISIS in the vacant areas between the Kurdistan Region (KRI) and Saladin governorate, confirming the existence of more than 200 km² of security-restricted areas since 2017.

Colonel Hakim Karim Sati, Commander of Brigade 17 in the Peshmerga, informed Shafaq News Agency that "ISIS elements have started moving on motorcycles from the Kalabat areas towards the Gora mountains and the restricted areas due to the absence of security forces there."

Sati affirmed that "the military airstrikes targeted ISIS movement locations in coordination with the army on the outskirts of Tuz Khurmatu mountains, bordering Kurdistan," indicating that "ISIS is attempting to establish a presence in vacant areas and evade pursuit."

Meanwhile, Brigadier Jamal Warani, Commander of Brigade 731 in the Peshmerga, disclosed "the existence of more than 200 km² of vacant territories designated as security-restricted between the responsibilities of the Peshmerga and the army between KRI and Tuz Khurmatu in eastern Saladin."

Warani pointed out that "despite their small number and being limited to mobile detachments, ISIS elements have been present in areas such as Balkana, Balkana 2, Tahir Koh, reaching Qarat Shaw, Gora mountain, and on the outskirts of villages Balka and Juwan Row since 2017 until now, exploiting the absence of inhabitants in these villages and areas."

Warani emphasized that "the joint coordination brigades will engage in combat training starting tomorrow at the Qarqush camp in Diyala governorate to implement the joint coordination plan and address the security vacuums and eradicate any remaining ISIS presence."

It is noteworthy that Brigade 731 is located on the borders of Kifri district in eastern Saladin on the outskirts of Tuz Khurmatu district, with four units spread across to safeguard security zones, villages, and critical areas, while Brigade 17 operates in the Balka and Juwan Row areas.