First in KRI and Iraq: A young woman tops the results of al-Sulaymaniyah’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry elections

Shafaq News / Sheni Ikhtiyar Haj Fares Biyesry secured the highest number of votes on Friday in the elections for al-Sulaymaniyah’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry, marking the first time in the history of the Kurdistan Region (KRI) and Iraq.

Born in 1996, Sheni Ikhtiyar Haj Fares Biyesry hails from a prominent family and is among the notable figures in al-Sulaymaniyah governorate. She holds a strong academic background, having earned a Bachelor's degree in Petroleum Engineering. She is proficient in three languages: Arabic, English, and Turkish, in addition to her native Kurdish language.

Biyesry has made a distinctive mark in the financial and business sectors, as she manages Sheni General Contracting Company and has achieved significant success in the contracting field.

Yesterday, Thursday, the supervising committee overseeing al-Sulaymaniyah’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry elections announced the completion of the voting, counting, and vote tallying without recording any complaints or violations.