2023-12-02 05:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Standard Chartered Iraq has reportedly named Jamil Choucair as its new CEO. According to The Banker, Mr Choucair has held numerous banking positions in the past, and was previously the general manager and country head of Audi Bank Iraq. More here. (Source: The Banker)

