New Financial Investigations Handbook for Iraq

2023-12-02 05:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Iraq has launched a new Financial Investigations Handbook, which it describes as a practical guide for conducting parallel, integrated financial investigations, for use by investigative judges and institutions who are responsible for conducting criminal investigations. Full statement from UNDP: This week, Iraq took a significant […]

