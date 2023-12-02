2023-12-02 05:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

Green Future for Iraq - A Nationwide Tree Planting Campaign In alignment with Iraq's Prime Minister's vision to foster environmental sustainability, a new nationwide tree-planting campaign is set to be launched by the United Nations agencies in Iraq in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Agriculture, the Mayoralty of Baghdad, the Department of Media and […]

The post Green Future for Iraq - Nationwide Tree Planting Campaign first appeared on Iraq Business News.