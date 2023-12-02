U.S. Secretary Blinken urges Iraq to enhance security for U.S. Personnel

2023-12-02 09:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken engaged in discussions with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani, emphasizing the "imperative" for the Iraqi government to uphold its commitments in safeguarding installations hosting U.S. personnel. The Secretary called for a thorough pursuit of those responsible for recent attacks on U.S. personnel within Iraq.

In their conversation, Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister al-Sudani delved into the Israel-Hamas conflict, emphasizing the need to prevent its escalation and mitigate potential spillover effects in the region. The humanitarian situation in Gaza featured prominently in their dialogue, focusing on collaborative efforts between Iraq and other regional partners.

The Secretary highlighted ongoing work with Iraq and its counterparts to identify immediate steps to establish a foundation for a just and lasting peace in the region.