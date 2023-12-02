Iraqi PM asserts sovereignty and security commitments in call with U.S. Secretary of State

2023-12-02 11:45:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani conveyed Iraq's staunch rejection of any attacks on its territory.

In a phone call on Saturday with the U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Al-Sudani emphasized that the recent attack on the "Jurf al-Nasr area" constituted a "violation of Iraqi sovereignty." Concurrently, the Prime Minister reiterated Iraq's unwavering commitment to protecting international coalition advisors currently stationed in the country.

On November 22, American drones launched strikes targeting the headquarters of the Popular Mobilization Forces, specifically the Hezbollah Brigades, situated in the Al-Saeedat area within Jurf Al-Sakhar, resulting in casualties,

A statement by Al-Sudani's media office detailed the key points discussed during the call. Prime Minister al-Sudani emphasized Iraq's commitment to safeguarding its borders and sovereignty against aggression.