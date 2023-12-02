Gold prices surge in Baghdad and Erbil markets

2023-12-02 12:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, gold prices increased in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

In the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad, the selling price of one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold reached 450 thousand dinars, with a purchase price of 446 thousand dinars. Additionally, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 420 thousand dinars, while the purchase price reached 416 thousand dinars.

In goldsmiths' shops, the selling price of a 21-carat Gulf gold mithqal ranged between 455,000 and 465,000 dinars. Simultaneously, the selling price of an Iraqi gold mithqal fluctuated between 425,000 and 435,000 dinars.