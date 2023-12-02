Iraqi President: Neighboring countries often overlook our water share

2023-12-02 12:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Iraqi President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid reiterated his plea on Saturday, urging the United Nations to aid Iraq in defining an equitable water allocation with upstream nations, pointing out a prevalent lack of acknowledgment from these nations regarding his country's water needs.

Rashid made this call during his involvement in a discussion panel focused on climate change, food security, and water security at the sidelines of the COP28 conference held in Dubai, UAE.

"Water plays a significant role in the environment, alongside other crucial aspects like energy and agriculture," Rashid asserted. "Our daily actions significantly impact the environment."

Addressing the water dilemma, the Iraqi President highlighted, "There existed laws and conventions among nations around a century ago, but today, these laws demand substantial alterations, especially concerning water-sharing accords involving rivers shared by neighboring nations."

Further elaborating, Rashid expressed, "Iraq confronts water-sharing challenges with its neighbors. While sporadically their actions are favorable, often they overlook our water needs and share."