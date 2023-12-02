Decline in OPEC production following cuts by three countries including Iraq

2023-12-02 13:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The oil production of Iraq dropped last month amid reductions by Iran and Nigeria.

According to Bloomberg, OPEC's output declined to 140,000 bpd, slightly exceeding 28 million bpd. Iraq and Nigeria experienced the most significant cuts, reducing production by approximately 50,000 bpd each.

Expectations indicate a further decline in production next month as the group and its allies are set to implement new supply cuts, approaching nearly 900,000 bpd.

Iraq's production decreased to 4.29 million bpd in October, facing challenges in restarting the export pipeline, which halted last March amid disputes with the Kurdistan region (KRI) and neighboring Turkey.