Turkish military chiefs discuss possible offensive in Syria

2019/07/26 | 12:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Turkish

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar met military officials on Thursday to discuss a

possible offensive east of the Euphrates River in Syria as Ankara ramped up

warnings of a cross-border operation, Reuters reported.The

meeting came a day after Turkey said it would launch an offensive unless an agreement on a planned safe zone in Syria could be reached with the United

States, saying it had run “out of patience” with Washington.The

operation, which would mark the third Turkish incursion into Syria in as many

years, was first signaled by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier this year

but later put on hold.Following

President Donald Trump’s announcement of a planned US withdrawal from northern

Syria, the two NATO allies agreed to create a zone inside Syria and along its

northeastern border with Turkey that would be cleared of the Kurdish YPG

militia.The

YPG was Washington’s main ally on the ground in Syria during the battle against

ISIS, but Turkey sees it as a terrorist organization, indistinguishable from

Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants waging an insurgency inside Turkey.Ankara

has said that the United States has stalled progress on setting up the safe

zone and has demanded that Washington sever its relations with the YPG.A

US delegation led by Syria Special Envoy James Jeffrey presented proposals this

week which failed to satisfy Turkish officials, Foreign Minister Mevlut

Cavusoglu said.On

Thursday, Akar told Turkish military officers that Ankara had set out its view

to the US delegation. “We emphasized to them once again that we have no

tolerance for any delays, and that we will use our initiative if necessary,”

the Defense Ministry quoted Akar as saying.In

Washington, the Pentagon reiterated that coordination and consultation between

the United States and Turkey was the only way to address security concerns.“We

have made clear that unilateral military action into northeast Syria by any

party, particularly as US personnel may be present or in the vicinity, is of grave

concern,” Commander Sean Robertson, a Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement.“We

would find any such actions unacceptable,” Robertson said.STRAINED

TIESEarlier

on Thursday, Turkish military officials said that Ankara and Washington would

continue to discuss the planned safe zone despite rising tensions between the

allies.“We

cannot share details as efforts are under way. Our aims are clear. The Turkish

army is the only force capable of doing this,” one of the officials said

regarding the safe zone.He

reiterated Turkey’s frustration that an agreement reached a year ago with the

United States to clear the northern Syrian town of Manbij of YPG fighters had

not been implemented.“Despite

all our work, the end-goal of the Manbij roadmap, which is for the area to be

cleared of the YPG, for heavy arms to be collected, and a local administration

to be formed, has not been reached. There are still around 1,000 terrorists in

the region,” the official said, referring to the YPG.Ties

between Ankara and Washington have been strained over a host of issues, but

Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 missile defense systems has brought the NATO

allies to the brink of one of the biggest ruptures in ties.The

United States said it had suspended Turkey’s involvement in the F-35 fighter

jet program over the Russian systems and that it would later remove Ankara

completely. It has also said that Turkey may face possible US sanctions over

the deal.Turkey

has dismissed the warnings, instead pinning its hopes on sympathetic comments

from Trump who has said that Ankara had been treated unfairly. Trump has not

ruled out imposing sanctions on Turkey.On

Thursday, military officials said that while Russia had offered to provide

Turkey with its SU-35 jets if Ankara asked for them, there were no talks to

procure alternatives to the F-35s. Akar, however, said that Turkey would look

elsewhere if it was denied the jets.



