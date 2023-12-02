Regional power dynamics hinder the selection of new speaker of the Iraqi parliament: MP

2023-12-02 22:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The selection of a new speaker for the Iraqi parliament remains in limbo, with the choice seemingly dictated by the whims of regional powers vying for influence in the war-torn nation, lawmaker revealed on Saturday.

"We expect electing a new speaker of parliament prior to the governorate council election," stated Kadhem al-Fayyadh, a member of Takadom bloc in the Iraqi parliament , in a statement with Shafaq News Agency. "The law mandates that the speaker be elected during the parliament's first session, and we cannot continue to disregard this law. Consequently, this matter could be resolved within the current or upcoming week."

Al-Fayyadh attributed the delayed selection of Mohammad al-Halboosi's predecessor to the absence of consensus among the parties in the country and the lack of regional agreement on the ideal candidate. "The resolution of this matter lies in the hands of the regional powers, who will ultimately determine the outcome," he said.