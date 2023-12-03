Turkish Firm to Evaluate Revival of Mosul & Basra

2023-12-03 05:45:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has awarded Turkish-based ARFADA YEN? T?CAR? EKONOM?K SOSYAL DANI?MANLIK H?ZMETLER? L?M?TED ??RKET? a contract for "Final External Project Evaluation of Reviving Mosul & Basra Old Cities projects (phases I &II)." The contract value is $36,250. According to UNGM: "The External Final Evaluation shall aims […]

