Belgium Contribution Supports Demining in Iraq

2023-12-03 05:45:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

Belgium Contribution Enables UNMAS Iraq to Continue Supporting the Government and the National Mine Action Operators The United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) in Iraq welcomes a renewed contribution of EUR 750,000 (approximately USD 802,000) from the Government of Belgium, in support of life-saving mine action activities in Iraq. Activities will include delivering sustainable and […]

