Iraqi Parliamentary delegation arrives in Tehran

2023-12-03 10:30:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / An Iraqi parliamentary delegation, headed by the First Deputy Speaker of the Parliament, Mohsen al-Mandalawi, arrived in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Sunday.

According to a statement from al-Mandalawi's office, "The visit is in response to an official invitation extended by the Iranian Islamic Consultative Assembly and will continue for two days."