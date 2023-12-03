Iranian agricultural exports to Iraq via Mehran Border Terminal reach 250,000 tons

2023-12-03 11:45:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Mehr Agha Abdi, the supervisor of the customs department in Ilam province, western Iran, announced on Sunday that the volume of agricultural crops exported to Iraq through the Mehran border terminal in the first eight months of the current Iranian year (starting March 21) reached 250,000 tons.

Official Iranian media outlets quoted Abdi as stating that these exports marked a 68% increase in value and a 22% increase in weight compared to the same period last year.

He further mentioned that the total value of these exported crops amounted to $107 million. The major agricultural products exported through the Mehran border terminal include watermelons (both red and yellow varieties), apples, cucumbers, tomatoes, and oranges.

Abdi also indicated that during this period, over $1,169,500,000 worth of various goods and commodities were exported through the Mehran border terminal to Iraq and other countries.