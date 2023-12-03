Gold prices stabilize in Baghdad and Erbil

2023-12-03 12:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both foreign and Iraqi, stabilized today, Sunday, in the local markets of the capital Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region (KRI). According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahar Street in Baghdad showed a selling price of 450,000 IQD for one mithqal (equals five grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, while the purchase price stood at 446,000 IQD. The selling price of one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 420,000 IQD, with a purchase price of 416,000 IQD. Regarding the gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price of a mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 455,000 and 465,000 IQD, while the selling price of Iraqi gold mithqal ranged between 425,000 and 435,000 IQD. As for gold prices in Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold for 520,000 IQD, 22-carat gold for 480,000 IQD, 21-carat gold for 460,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold for 400,000 IQD.