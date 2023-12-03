PM Al Sudani announces implementation of Retirement and Social Security Law in Iraq

2023-12-03 12:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani announced on Sunday the implementation of the Retirement and Social Security Law.

Al Sudani, during a joint press conference with the Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Ahmed Al-Asadi at the ministry's headquarters, highlighted the inclusion of 2,151,551 families in social care assistance, marking the highest inclusion rate in the history of the Ministry of Labor.

Earlier in the morning, Al Sudani visited the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.